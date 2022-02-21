The Rome Board of Education will review a contract with the Georgia School Boards Association for assistance in a search for a new superintendent and likely vote on it in March.
During a called meeting Monday, board members heard from the GSBA Director of Superintendent Searches Sam King regarding the process, cost and what the organization can offer.
The hiring process generally takes 4 to 5 months, King told the board. Superintendent Louis Byars is set to retire at the end of the school year, which is around 90 days away. With that timeline, it’s likely the board will appoint an interim superintendent, although no action has been taken.
The GSBA would facilitate items like the initial search and application process as well as design a timeline for the interview and hiring process. The cost of those services is $7,500, if the Rome board chooses to enlist the aid of the GSBA.
While displaying an initial hesitancy in using the association, board member Faith Collins then suggested they hire the group to facilitate the search. Much of the board is new to the process.
Collins and board member Will Byington both went through the process to hire Byars. During that search the board also used the GSBA — and both veteran board members stressed that, despite any suggestions from that association, it is the board’s responsibility to make the decision as to who to hire.
The board closed the session to the public for just under an hour and then opened back up to approve Byars’ retirement.
If the board decides to contract with the GSBA, the process will move in several stages. In the first stage, board members will fill out questionnaires concerning what they would like to see in a candidate. Once those are complete, the GSBA will then narrow down the field of applicants to ones that fit the overall vision of the board.
The board will then begin interviewing candidates to pare down the list. The list of candidates and those proceedings will be closed to the public. Once the list is down to three potential candidates, then they are required by law to release the information on those candidates to the public.
After 14 days, the board can make a decision. During that process, it is likely the board will open comments concerning those candidates to the public.