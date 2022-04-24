Rome City Schools Board of Education discussed pay raises in the 2022-23 school year budget on Saturday, the last day of a two-day spring retreat.
The board reviewed the over $2 million increase for teachers' salaries and 25 new instructor positions, Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams stated. This raised the instructor salary budget line to $27,616,739 for the upcoming school year, board reports stated.
Other line items that reflect raises are for clerical, transportation, and administrative positions. This includes a raise for the superintendent and assistant superintendent positions, which comes on the heels of Superintendent Louis Byars' resignation effective at the end of the current school year.
To make pay more competitive with similar school districts, Williams said, the superintendent salary will go from $183,316 to $210,000 and the assistant superintendent salary increases from $152,000 to $175,000. Williams is slated to serve as interim superintendent while the board conducts a search for Byars' replacement.
Reports also showed an additional $85,751 to the pupil transportation budget to hire 18 new bus drivers -- and the bus monitor budget is increasing from $1,157,188 to $1,242,939 in order to hire new bus monitors as well. Williams said she hopes the pay increase will counter the bus driver shortage the district faces.
However, before the budget is adopted, the board will need to hold two public hearings. It also has to go to the Rome City Commission, Williams added, because the school system is chartered under the city.
Additionally, the board is anticipating $14.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the expansion of both West End and East Central elementary schools.
Williams said all of the elementary schools are at capacity with the influx of new students but both West End and East Central are over capacity. The project will add eight classrooms and a second floor to the existing buildings, reports state.