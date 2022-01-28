Effective July 1, John Rhodarmer will be the new face leading the way at the Floyd County College and Career Academy. Currently, he serves as principal at Armuchee High School and has been with Floyd County Schools for 14 years, eight of those years as an administrator.
Eric Waters is retiring at the end of this school year after 15 years at the CCA where he spent two years as an assistant principal and 13 years as the CCA principal/CEO.
"Dr. Rhodarmer has demonstrated great skill at promoting his school and developing relationships with the staff and students at Armuchee High School which I believe will make him very successful in his new role at the College and Career Academy. I look forward to seeing the CCA grow under his leadership,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White.
Rhodarmer served as an assistant principal at Coosa High School for three years prior to taking on his current position. His roles included being a social studies professional learning leader and teacher, administrative intern, trainer/consultant for the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program, assistant coach for baseball and softball, and local school governance team faculty representative.
“I am very grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve as the next leader of the Floyd County College and Career Academy. In his time at the CCA, Mr. Watters worked to create meaningful relationships between our Floyd County students and our local schools, businesses, health care providers, industries, manufacturers, and community leaders," Rhodarmer said. "I look forward to working with the excellent CCA students, staff, and board of directors to build upon the important work of helping provide our students with meaningful opportunities and our local economy with a viable 21st century workforce and future leaders."
“The Floyd County College and Career Academy students and faculty welcome Dr. John Rhodarmer to our team. I am excited to begin working with him to ensure that the CCA continues to work with Business and Industry for local economic development,” Waters said.