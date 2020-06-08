Planning and budgeting for the 2020-2021 school year will be a focus for the Rome City school board Tuesday.
The tentative agenda for the board’s regular June meeting includes an overview of the system’s return-to-school plan for the upcoming year, which takes into consideration the threat of COVID-19.
Superintendent Lou Byars said late last week that he is planning to present the overall plan for Rome schools at the meeting. It follows guidance from different committees made up of staff and faculty and the guidelines published last week by the Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Department of Public Health.
“This is going to be an unusual year. I would love to have one plan and have everything go perfectly, but we know it’s going to be a work in progress, a learning-in-progress,” Byars said at a May 28 called meeting of the board.
Tuesday’s meeting begins with caucus at 4 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will be available to watch via Zoom web conferencing through a link on the school system’s website.
The amended fiscal year 2020 budget will be presented and a revision to the 2020-2021 school calendar will be discussed, although no details were listed.
With Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent decision to decrease state budget cuts from 14% to 11%, school systems have been able to relax some of their stricter actions in preparation for the loss of funding.
Floyd County Schools announced last week that they have reversed a decision to have five employee furlough days this year, unless more cuts are called for in January. Rome City Schools had planned to have three furlough days — two during the five-day pre-planning period at the end of July and one during post-planning in May.