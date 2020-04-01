Terry Allee, a retired Gordon County teacher, usually is booked up with his puppet classes this time of the year. He goes into schools and dresses up as historical or fictional characters like Johnny Appleseed or The Cat in the Hat.
But, because of coronavirus school closures, he’s had more free time than ever.
Around this time, he goes into the schools and dresses up as the Easter Bunny to tell Easter stories. But now, he says he’s willing to make video calls as the Easter Bunny remotely, free of charge, to make videos for kids. All interested parents have to do is give him a call.
“It’s more to entertain me than anything,” he laughed.
The closing of local schools has been tough on him, as well as teachers, since he isn’t around the children like he usually is. The connection really matters to him. He’s done a few of the Easter bunny videos already.
On Thursday he joined in a Zoom video conference full of kindergartners, dressed in character as the Easter Bunny.
“He’s more than willing to do this to make the kids happy,” said his wife, Phyllis. He touts her as his biggest fan.
Allee started these characters as a Gordon County teacher, to reinforce lessons he was teaching in history.
“I would do about 70 characters a semester at my height,” he said. “Everything I taught in class, I would create some kind of character for. I did everyone from Andrew Jackson to Teddy Roosevelt and Franklin Roosevelt. You name it, I did it.”
After teaching for 31 years, he took a year off. Then he started a business called You Asked For It, where he dresses up as historical or fictional characters for a fee.
He would go to classrooms at any time of the year -- and he had every day of May booked up before the school closures brought that to a halt.
A lot of his former students are now teachers who remembered his characters and thought their own students could use some of that reinforcement.
Since schools have been closed, he’s been putting it out there that he’s willing to make phone calls dressed up as the Easter Bunny for free. He says he’s gotten about 50 or 60 requests since then, and will continue to take them until Easter.
If you want your student to get a video call from the Easter Bunny, you’ll have to make contact with Terry. You can call his cellphone, 706-622-0427 and let him know that you’re interested.