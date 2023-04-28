Rome City's elementary schools participated in Berry Elementary's Science Fair on Wednesday. Elm, Main and West End all sent fourth graders to present their projects to judges. Anna K. Davie and West Central sent fifth graders to present and compete against other local schools.
Bringing in a second place win was a project titled What You Can't See by one of Anna K. Davie Elementary's groups. The students worked on their science project in Charnita McIntosh's STEM class. The girls hypothesized that their teacher's cell phone would be "one of the germiest items in their classroom." They tested several surfaces and concluded that it was not, and the classroom's window sill contained more germs than other tested surfaces. The girls stated that they chose this project to show to their classmates that it is important to wipe down surfaces because germs are in unsuspecting places.
"They worked hard to prove their hypothesis and were very surprised by the results, which we all know can happen with hypotheses. The girls were able to talk in detail about their experiment to the judges and learned a lot throughout this process," McIntosh said. "I'm excited that they had this opportunity to represent Anna K. Davie. They are looking forward to coming back to compete again next year, and they are truly looking forward to attending college after being on Berry's beautiful campus."
A group from West Central Elementary tied for third place at the science fair with their project entitled Magnets.
The students worked on their science project in Natalie Hall's STEM class and sought to test if increasing the number of magnets affected their magnetic field.
This was the first year that West Central participated in Berry's Science Fair
"Our fourth and fifth grade science fair teams did a great job representing their classes and demonstrating how they were able to follow the scientific method during their experiment to deepen their understanding of grade level science standards," Natalie Hall stated. "They worked hard, practiced their presentations ahead of time, and represented Rome City Schools very well. We are very proud of all of them."