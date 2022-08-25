Results of an a survey at Rome High School from December 2021 showed a mixed results, but also a number of teachers and staff members reporting dissatisfaction with the leadership given by former principal Eric Holland.
The survey, accessed from the school system through the Open Records Act, allowed teachers and staff members to anonymously comment on their satisfaction, or lack thereof, and what they would like to see changed in the next year.
Holland is the finalist for the Rome City Schools superintendent position.
Board of Education Chair Jill Fisher said Thursday the board initially considered the summary of the RCS-produced survey to gauge morale. But after a number of Georgia Open Records Act requests -- including from the Rome News-Tribune -- were submitted, they looked at it more in-depth. She thinks it's flawed.
"I just don't think it's a very good survey because people can answer more than once," she said.
Of the 116 respondents to the survey, 69.7% of the teachers and certified personnel said they were happy while 32.1% said they were not happy with their job. Of staff members -- parapros, janitors, and other non-certified personnel -- 80% responded they were happy and 20% stated they were not happy with their job.
Of the staff members, reasons for their unhappiness included responses like poor leadership, a lack of respect by the principal, a fear of retaliation, principal plays favorites with staff, a fear of retribution and a lack of consistency in procedures.
The results from teachers, with some consistent replications, were very similar. They included complaints of disrespect from the principal, dishonesty from the principal, unprofessional conduct of the principal, poor leadership style -- "dictatorship", reprimands in systemwide emails, inconsistency in showing care for all staff, nepotism issues with principal and wife, scheduling issues, inconsistent discipline, lack of discipline and "need more student accountability for behavior."
Another question looked at the overall climate of the school: "Have you ever personally felt fearful to respond in a certain way so as to not jeopardize your job?"
Of the teachers and certified personnel, 45% responded they were fearful of retribution and 50% of the staff members responded they were fearful of retribution.
Fallout
On Aug. 16, the school board named Holland their sole candidate for superintendent. Since that time, a number of RCS employees, under the cover of anonymity, have spoken out.
At this point, numerous open records requests as well as ongoing checks of police and court records do not show any information regarding most of the accusations.
Some of Holland's critics have pointed to a video posted online of a traffic stop on May 14, 2020, where he argued with a Rome police officer regarding a ticket. Some staff members have said the exchange was indicative of Holland's behavior at times. The video showed Holland upset at the circumstances as he argued his case to police. He paid the $500 ticket on Tuesday with his own funds.
Additional allegations concerning that incident, the payment and his representation are unfounded.
Several calls placed to Holland were not returned.
Of the various rumors surrounding his tenure, Fisher said the board has been made aware of them and due diligence was done.
"They were investigated to the board's satisfaction," she said. "The allegations were unfounded."
"Sometimes something loud is not a fair representation of the whole group," Fisher continued. "I'm very encouraged by Dr. Holland and his energy and desire to be here. Good things are ahead."
At this point neither the board, nor Holland, have indicated whether he will take the job.
The statutory 14-day waiting period after the board's announcement of Holland as the sole superintendent candidate expires on Aug. 31. That time is set aside as public notice and for any contract negotiations concerning the post. After that, the board is free to announce a called meeting and take a vote on whether to move forward.
Once that vote is taken, any contract Holland is offered becomes public record and will be published.