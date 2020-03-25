An assembly line of volunteers took over a parking lot at Grizzard Park on Wednesday, following instructions and filling boxes with food for people looking for a bit of relief in tough times.
A group including Rome YMCA staff and members, school staff and faculty, and Floyd County Police came together to prepare 500 boxes and bags as part of the Floyd County Schools Child Nutrition Department’s Pop-Up Food Market program.
The monthly events are held in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, with each family getting 50 pounds of fruits, vegetables, dry goods, canned goods and other items.
Organizers were expecting an increase in the number of people getting food Wednesday, based on preregistration, according to Child Nutrition Director Donna Carver.
“I am really excited for the number of volunteers we have and I’m always excited when our people engage with the community,” Carver said. “We couldn’t do this without volunteers, from the people who delivered the food to the people who pack the boxes and organize pick up.”
With the battle to stop the spread of COVID-19 entering every part of life, Wednesday’s Pop-Up Market was organized with social distancing practices in mind. Volunteers were spaced out every 6 feet as they went through the line to fill boxes and bags — and those picking up food were asked to drive through a course in the parking lot and remain in their vehicles.
The Rome YMCA has been a partner with local school nutrition programs year-round and helps with the Pop-Up Food Markets each month. With the YMCA facility on East Second Avenue closed, members are still staying informed about volunteer opportunities said Chase Watterson, director of membership, through email and social media.
“We have a huge membership, and even though we are facing challenging times, we are in awe of the number of folks who continue to engage in our community efforts,” Watterson said. “Our saying is, ‘We’re more than a gym,’ and we’re seeing that personified.”
Pop-Up Food Market dates and registration are posted on the Floyd County Schools’ Facebook page.