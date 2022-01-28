Coosa Middle School Principal Joseph Pethel will take on the role as principal of Armuchee High School effective July 1.
"Mr. Pethel has the background, skills, and disposition needed to be an excellent principal. He is knowledgeable and will bring great enthusiasm to his new assignment at his alma mater,” Floyd County Schools superintendent Glenn White said in a statement. “I am fully confident in Mr. Pethel’s ability to lead Armuchee High School.”
Pethel’s career in education began during the 2004-2005 school year. He has been an administrator since 2013. Prior to becoming the Principal of Coosa Middle School he was the assistant principal at Armuchee Elementary two years, he taught at Adairsville Middle School for nine and a half years and served as their assistant principal for three and a half years.
Pethel also has experience as a middle and high school coach and served as Adairsville Middle’s athletic director for six years. He graduated with an Educational Specialist degree and Educational Master’s degree from Jacksonville State University in Alabama and a Bachelor’s degree from Berry College.
“My appointment as principal of Armuchee High School is both a dream come true and an exciting, new mission. It has been a great honor to work and serve at Coosa Middle School alongside our amazing staff. Over the last two years and a half, I have formed lasting bonds with the teachers, staff, and students at Coosa Middle School. I also believe my time at CMS has prepared me for this leadership opportunity at Armuchee High School. I look forward to building relationships with the students, faculty, and the Armuchee community,” Pethel said.