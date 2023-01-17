It started as a discussion among several educators to teach students to be better leaders.
Pepperell High Principal Jason Kouns and teachers Brian Crick, Alana Ellenburg, Rick Hurst, Emilia Jackson and Laura McLendon, are mentoring the “Dragon Ambassadors.”
The ambassadors are students who demonstrate leadership qualities in and out of the classroom at PHS. Twenty-one students were selected by faculty and staff, coaches and advisors of various clubs and organizations within the school.
At the first Leadership Summit, held Jan. 3 in the Pepperell Media Center, the Dragon Ambassadors were mentored by several faculty members, who each led a “training session” about an aspect of leadership that they specialize in — to better equip those students to lead in the classroom and in their extracurricular activities — coupled with leadership activities to spark quality discussion.
Faculty mentors ranged from technology educators to athletic directors to Kouns. Their training topics included How Good Leaders Serve Those They Lead, Types and Qualities of Good Leaders, and Do I Have to Answer My Texts?
Leadership activities such as “Paper Chain” where students were tasked with making paper chains in groups of four while only using their dominant hand. These exercises promoted communication skills, teamwork and quality leadership skills, which were then developed during training sessions.
At the end of the day, Emilia Jackson, educator of Agriculture, walked the Dragon Ambassadors through a brainstorming session and action plan to discuss improvements they would like to see in their school and community.
Said Kouns: “What an amazing afternoon! To be one of the fortunate staff members to guide these student leaders through a leadership developmental and professional learning process was an absolute pleasure. These students have the potential to create positive change both on our campus and in our community based on their recognized innate ability to impact others.”
The ambassador mentors are planning for the next meeting, where the students will revisit their action plans and begin to implement changes to their school and community.
Says Ambassador Caroline Morgan: “(T)he different qualities and skills the mentors provided will help me be a better leader in the classroom, weight room, on the field, and at work. I’m very excited to see this program grow!”
Added Ambassador Eliot Goggans: “I look forward to the changes that we, as a collective group of young adults, can make now and in the future in Dragon Country. This opportunity to be mentored by caring faculty members is amazing.”