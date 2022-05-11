Pepperell High School senior Gaile Anasco has been named a recipient of Berry College’s Gate of Opportunity scholarship, a competitive merit- and work-based scholarship built on a collaborative partnership between the student and Berry College.
An outstanding student, Anasco has received two “Making a Difference” certificates as well as Excellence Awards in English Language Arts, Honors American Literature, and United States History.
She was also recognized by the faculty with the Extra Mile Award for always going above and beyond the requirements. She is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, the National Arts Honors Society, and the National Honor Society. She is a Huddle Leader within Fellowship of Christian Athletes and editor and photographer of the yearbook. She is also a member of Striders Club and Spanish Club.
Outside of school, Anasco volunteers with the Chiaha Harvest Fair and works several part-time jobs. She also started her own baking business, “Passion Pops,” and is a self-taught baker.
Anasco was born in the Philippines but immigrated to the United States when she was 14. Prior to Pepperell High School, she attended Rockmart High School where she received the faculty award for Best Student of her class in 2019.
Anasco is interested in pursuing a degree in education while in college.
As a Gate Scholar, she will have the opportunity to work on campus throughout the year as well as attend unique programming designed to enhance professional and personal development.
“I still can’t comprehend how big of a deal this is, but I am happy ... All the hard work I put into my education has paid off,” Anasco said. “I also think it means a new beginning for me.”
The Gate of Opportunity scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate excellence of character, tenacity, leadership and work ethic as well as a dedication to their community, to hard work, and to professional and personal development.