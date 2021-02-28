Pepperell High School has been awarded another $6,500 Students Against Destructive Decisions grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The annual grant to Pepperell's SADD chapter is an effort to involve students in reducing traffic crashes, injuries and deaths of teen drivers.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” GOHS Director Allen Poole said in a release. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
The Pepperell SADD chapter plans to educate students on highway safety information.
In addition, the chapter will send its president and advisor to a statewide leadership-training program each fall along with representatives from other high schools that received similar grants.