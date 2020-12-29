The new Pepperell Middle School building is nearing completion after over a year of construction, according to Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White, who estimates it should be ready by April or May.
"We went over there the other day and walked through and they're making a lot of progress," he said.
When coming up with the design plans for the $21.5 million education local option sales tax project, FCS board members and staff met with Principal Becky McCoy and several other teachers to find out the needs for the new building and any recommendations they might have.
"After speaking with the construction workers, they took note and installed certain things they wanted in each department," the superintendent said.
White described having the teachers and administrators involved as "unique" and said that it's made the project extremely special.
The county is using exit-only doors and fewer entrances to enhance security, and will locate the media center and lunchroom closer to the front office since these are often the most visited areas of a school.
With the exterior mostly complete, construction company workers from Ra-Lin have been working on the interior of the building, such as installing heating and air conditioning systems, laying down floor tiles and installing ceiling tiles, as well as painting the exterior of the building.
"We still need to work on the parking lot. That has not been touched yet," White said.
Since the construction started, middle school students have been attending classes in the former McHenry Elementary School building. Once they're moved into the new building, the board will decide what will happen to the old building. White said there have been a few interested parties inquiring about purchasing the location.
Over the summer of 2021, the fifth grade will move into all middle schools in the school system, including Pepperell. After doing this, all of the middle schools will be fifth grade, sixth grade and seventh grade.
"The building itself is going to be beautiful," White said. "It'll be something the whole community can be proud of."