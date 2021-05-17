The elevator is working and the ceiling tiles are installed as construction continues on the new Pepperell Middle School building.
“We are really starting to see improvements over there,” Facilities Manager Jack Gardner said to Floyd County Board of Education members Monday evening.
The $21.5 million education local option sales tax project was approved by voters in 2017 and construction started in mid-2020.
When crafting the building, administrators took suggestions from the teachers and staff at the school into consideration.
The school system is using exit-only doors and fewer entrances to enhance security. The media center and lunchroom will be located closer to the front office, since these are often the most visited areas of a school.
They initially wanted the building to be completed by April or May but, because of some unexpected heavy rains, a lot of moisture built up in the building. Construction workers had to dry out the areas before continuing.
Board members are hoping to do a walk-through sometime in late June or early July, after the technology and furniture has been moved into the new building.
Over at Armuchee High School, the roofers have been making progress and it is looking “fantastic,” as Gardner described.
The new roof is part of a modernization project, also funded through the 2017 ELOST. Gardner said they should be done with the roof by the end of the month and have already started painting hallways. Over the summer, they plan to add new awnings at the front of the building, as well as new signage.
The county school board decided to table a decision on a proposed teacher attendance incentive so that they can have more time to consider it. Board members plan to have a work session sometime over the summer to discuss and vote on it before the next school year begins.