Pepperell High School Freshman Academy teachers have gotten creative to ensure that certain traditions continue on despite the pandemic.
One of these traditions includes the graduation pledge and handprint banner each class creates as a promise to graduate on time. Usually, the event is done in the hallways of the school and operates like an open house for families and guardians to meet teachers.
Some of the school's clubs also have booths set up for students to visit and get involved. At the same time, the students take the pledge to graduate on time.
This year, however, they're doing the handprints and pledge ceremony separately. Principal Jamey Alcorn hasn't decided when the ceremony will take place yet, but they're happy to see the 16-year-old tradition continue at Pepperell.
"It's a little bit different during pandemic times, but we wanted to give it as much normalcy as possible," Alcorn said. "We'll have a handprint ceremony in the auditorium at some point, but it'll probably be in small groups."
The drive-thru event consisted of students getting out of their family cars and walking up to the tables in their masks to do the handprints.
Once their hands are painted and pressed onto the paper, they sign their names at the bottom and walk over to the water truck to wash the paint off. Clay Burkhalter of CAMCO Clean provided the water truck, according to teacher Alana Ellenburg.
Freshman Gracie Hutcheson said she's really excited about finally being in high school and loves all of her new teachers. She is a varsity cheerleader for football and basketball at Pepperell. Once she graduates, she hopes to go onto college.
"I'm not 100% sure about what I want to be yet, but I hope to figure it out soon," she said.
The banner is hung in the hallways of the Freshman Academy. Once graduation rolls around, the banner is hung up in the Forum River Center during the ceremony.
Afterwards, it is put in storage by the teachers until the class has their 10-year reunion and the banner is given to the class president.