When students come into Charnita McIntosh’s classroom at Anna K. Davie Elementary, they say morning affirmations and do their morning work.
“I can, I am, and I will,” she said the students tell themselves. After that, they challenge her in unison. “I challenge you to be the best teacher you can be daily. I challenge you to create a safe and positive atmosphere. I challenge you to help us reach our goals.”
But now, McIntosh, a 5th grade science and social studies teacher, has to challenge herself to be the best teacher she can be from a digital classroom.
On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order that closed all K-12 public schools through the end of March due to coronavirus concerns. By that point both school systems had closed their doors after a Floyd County Schools employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“At first I didn’t expect anything because it was just two days,” she said. “It’s hard for me because I would rather be in the classroom with my students face to face.”
To teach science at the school just off South Broad street, she’s done some pretty innovative hands on things. One time, she demonstrated physical and chemical change by making her classroom a crime scene.
She dropped a glass jar on the floor, demonstrating physical change. Despite not being in a classroom setting, she said students are just as excited to learn.
“I’m in constant contact with my students whether it's with their parents or with students,” she said. In both Rome City and Floyd County systems, teachers are holding video conferences with students to keep them engaged. One challenge has been that some parents lack internet access.
John Parker, an assistant superintendent in Floyd County Schools, said he believes a crisis like this should make people think about broadband access as a public utility.
“I think as a community, we need to start looking at things like broadband as a public utility,” he said. “Moving forward, things are not going to be the same. We need to have options for teachers and students for when they’re sick or they can’t come to school.”
The governor also suspended state testing. McIntosh was a tad disappointed about it about tests like the Georgia Milestones being suspended.
"I want the kids to see their growth and how far we’ve come," she said. "Some of them didn't have the confidence they have now."