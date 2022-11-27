Children at Main Elementary School got new coats for the winter, thanks to a partnership between Atlanta Gas Light and Operation Warm.
More than 200 coats were distributed among the students following a Nov. 11 drop-off event at the school on Watters Street. Principal LaRoyce Sublett received the delivery along with a number of kids who also got activity and coloring sheets with tips on how to stay warm during the months ahead.
Main Elementary students also held their Veterans Day Breakfast the same day, and took pictures with Santa before leaving for Thanksgiving break. They return to classes Monday.
This is the third year in a row AGL regional leaders and employees have worked with the national nonprofit to bring coats to students in Rome City Schools.
“Atlanta Gas Light is committed to supporting initiatives that will provide warmth and comfort to those most in need and a sustained path to better the lives of the communities we serve,” the company said in a release.
Operation Warm manufactures machine washable, fleece lined jackets with hoods and deep pockets that are available in a variety of colors. The idea, the nonprofit says, is to give kids in need the confidence boost that comes from owning a brand new coat in addition to protecting them from the cold weather.
The nonprofit, which also does shoes, has partnerships with individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America. Over the past 23 years the “basic need programs” have served 4.6 million children.