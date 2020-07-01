Nursing director brings home piece of school upon retirement

Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.