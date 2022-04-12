You’d never know more than 50 years have gone by.
The way 11 women laughed easily and chatted comfortably on Monday afternoon at Lock & Dam Park, you might think they’ve spent every day together.
But it’s been 50 years since they graduated from Coosa High School. It’s been 50 years since they saw each other on a daily basis. But no time seems to have passed when they gathered for an overnight camping trip. No time at all. You’d never know that life had led each woman down her own path. Some were drawn away from Rome. But their hearts remained.
They’re all Coosa Eagles, with one Model Blue Devil thrown in. Becky Hudgins Rudolph, Charlotte Kennedy, Debbie Hufstetler Holder, LaDonna Graves Burton, Marilyn Murdock McLean, Peggy Purfoy James, Karen Hamilton Blanton, Jennie Givens Holcombe, Denise Wagner Sweeney and Jane Weeks Manner all graduated from Coosa High School in 1971. Teresa Hamilton York is Karen’s cousin. So although she went to Model, she and Karen were so close growing up that she was welcomed into the bunch long ago.
Most of the women attended their 50th high school reunion last year. And many were at the funeral of a good friend. It was there that Charlotte came up with the idea of a group camping trip to bond and to reminisce.
“We realized how many we’d lost,” Becky said. “We love each other and we wanted to get together to enjoy each other and have a great time. We’re still just like we were all the way back then.”
As the women sat in a large circle under a pavilion at Lock & Dam Park, so many funny and touching memories came to light. Jane and Karen were homecoming queens in 1969 and in 1971.
LaDonna’s brother was on the football team that won the state championship in 1969. Someone brought out several annuals and the women discussed some senior superlatives. Ladonna was voted Best Looking. Debbie, who had been a majorette, was Best Dressed. Karen won Best School Spirit.
Becky regaled everyone with a very long list of all the places she’d lived since leaving high school. And Charlotte brought crafts for the group to do.
There was plenty of food and snacks and perhaps even a few adult beverages for the women to enjoy while they spoke to each other like they were sisters. Their bond was that strong.
“We can be ourselves when we’re together,” they said. “We don’t feel like we’ve been separated. We’re sisters, forever friends.”
They grew up together. Many were friends at Garden Lakes Elementary. They went to Coosa at a time when 1st through 12th grades were on the same campus, so they spent a great deal of their formative years together.
“All the parents worked at Georgia Kraft or GE or Plant Hammond,” Debbie said. “So everyone’s families knew each other. We had dinner at 5 p.m. when your daddy got home.”
The women are a product of their time. They talked about the music they enjoyed — Carole King, Billy Joe Royal, Three Dog Night and the Carpenters. Their senior song was “Wild World” by Cat Stevens. They remember how the Coosa vs. West Rome football rivalry was very important but they don’t believe Coosa ever got the best of West Rome. People would get to Barron Stadium at 4 p.m. to get a seat, either in the stadium itself or on the levee.
And even after all these years, many still have ties to their old alma mater. Karen and LaDonna both have a grandson on Coosa’s baseball team.
A half century may have passed since the women were giggling girls in high school. They’ve all experienced triumphs and losses. Karen is perhaps the best cook in the group now. And Charlotte and Jane are wonderful gardeners. Marilyn has the most grandkids.
But as they sat in a circle under the pavilion on Monday, the years melted away. It was 1971 again and they were back in high school, laughing loudly as they made fun of this one or reminded that one of the time she got stuck in a window trying to sneak out.
An outsider watching the women interact might be drawn into their wonderful memories and hope for their sake that this camping trip is one of many. Perhaps the “variety pack,” as they call themselves, will keep this new tradition alive.