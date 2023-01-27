A preliminary financial report presented to the Floyd County School Board this week indicates that austerity measures taken over the past few years have paid off and the county is not anticipating closing any more schools.
It showed the county school system sitting on approximately $59 million dollars in operating cash. This is seen as a considerable achievement for White's administration, and allows the county schools to move ahead with a number of needed much needed projects.
This surplus is also viewed as a direct result of belt tightening the county has gone through during the last several years after the county school system lost a number of students annually for the last several years.
"Perhaps a decade ago, Floyd County had over 10,000 students," Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said. "But it appears we've stabilized now around 9,100 students, and the Model District is actually growing."
During Monday's Floyd County Schools Board of Education meeting, during an update on county school facilities, Commissioner Chip Hood asked White if the county was anticipating closing any more schools, because spending money on a school that might be closed soon was a waste of money.
White indicated that they were not anticipating closing any more schools. With the student population stabilized the school system has actually seen a bit of growth in the last year.
In the last several years, the county has closed Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary in 2022. Midway Primary was closed in 2015, and McHenry Primary closed in 2021.
In fact, the county was considering closing Alto Park and Garden Lakes elementary schools at one point, but in the end those neighborhood schools were spared.
The consolidations were necessary because there were too many facilities and not enough students, White said. So it appears the belt tightening is yielding some good results.
"We're now in the position to make some needed improvements in our schools," White said. "And ideally these improved facilities, academic and athletic, will draw more students to the county schools."
The county will continue to monitor enrollment for the next several years, but there are no planned school closings for now.
"Considering how much growth Floyd County could be facing," White said. "The last thing we want is to sell a school only to need more space a few years from now."