Over the next few months, Floyd County Schools and Rome City Schools will begin preparing their new 2022 education local option sales tax packages to put on the May Primary Election ballots.
For RCS Superintendent Lou Byars, there's one major project they want to put on their ELOST package: a new Rome Middle School.
While the current middle school on Veterans Memorial Highway is still in good condition, he said said the student population has outgrown the facility and is growing every year.
Just last school year, the middle school had a population of 1,080, well over the listed capacity of 975 students.
While the middle school has been using mobile classrooms to help with the overflow, Byars said they’re expecting the school system to grow even more.
Because of the creek that runs behind the middle school and Rome High School, they can’t expand the current building. However, they already have a plot of land across the Veterans Memorial Highway originally purchased to house buses.
If the ELOST package is approved by voters, the school system will shift sixth graders to the middle school in order to free up classrooms at the elementary schools.
Byars said they also plan to use a portion of the ELOST funds to purchase buses and technology.
At the Floyd County School System, Superintendent Glenn White has multiple projects he plans to tackle and has them sectioned off in tiers.
White first put together a district facilities committee with two representatives selected by Floyd County Board of Education members from each district.
The committee contacted principals and faculty estimate the needs and upgrades they would like to achieve.
The first tier of projects will include replacing all roofs and HVAC systems. The field houses at Armuchee High School and Coosa High School are also listed top tier projects.
"We're also planning on adding some kitchen renovations over at Armuchee. We're already doing some kitchen work there right now, but we want to renovate the whole kitchen and plumbing," White said.
At one point, White considered building a large Coosa Elementary School to serve the Coosa district, especially with projected closing of Cave Spring Elementary School this year, but decided that project could be put off for several years.
Other listed projects include turf and field renovations at all four high schools and new lighting and audio equipment for the auditoriums at all high schools.
Next step
The next step is to seek approval for any or all of the projects by an ELOST committee prior to being put on the ballot.
"Our next step is to put together our ELOST committee," Byars said. "We'll have representatives from Floyd County and Rome City and then we look for volunteers that would be area representatives. For us, we'd use representatives from our elementary schools and the county would have representatives from their four districts."
The committee then campaigns for the projects and educates voters about the ELOST and school systems feel they're needed.
"I'll also go and speak to the (parent teacher organizations) and if any other organization wants to learn about it, either me or Dr. White can go and talk to them," Byars said.
The school boards will vote referendums and timelines for the ELOST at separate board meetings in the next few weeks.
"There's a certain legal process we must follow to get everything on the May ballot," White said.