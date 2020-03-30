There have been many changes to the feeding programs by the Rome and Floyd County school systems as they strive to reduce contact in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Both school systems have revamped operations to feed students while school is closed, and as the situation changes so does the feeding plan.
Floyd County Schools spokesperson Lenora McEntire Doss said in an email that county schools would be moving to a Monday and Thursday feeding schedule at 11:30 a.m.
“In order to minimize exposure and practice even more social distancing, which has proven to slow the spread of the virus,” she said, “the FCS Child Nutrition Department is changing the days of the week to serve meals from three to two.”
But with the reduced days, they still plan on offering five days worth of meals.
The school system has also added more feeding sites. They are as follows:
Alto Park Elementary, Armuchee High, Cave Spring Elementary, Garden Lakes Elementary, Model High, Pepperell High, Pepperell Middle School/Old McHenry, Dutch Gardens, Restoration Rome, Swan Lake Trailer Park, Village theaters parking lot near Pine Village, Sherwood Forest Baptist Church, Riverside Park (the baseball fields).
Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said the city school system fed students five days worth of meals on Monday at their different schools. This week is the school system’s Spring Break.
Next week, the school system will go back to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feeding sites are at every Rome City school.
Both school systems are feeding students free of charge throughout the duration of school closures. Students must be present when picking up the food from feeding sites.
Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered all Georgia schools closed until April 24.