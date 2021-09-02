An articulation agreement between Georgia Highlands College and the University of Georgia, GHC students will ensure that students who complete their associate degree in biology while taking specific courses in the biology pathway will be admitted into UGA’s Bachelor of Science in Microbiology program on their Griffin Campus, easing the transition toward obtaining a higher-level degree.
“As most know, UGA has a very competitive admissions process, and this agreement gives students an alternative to admission into UGA,” Interim Dean for GHC’s School of science, technology, engineering and math Jason Christian said.
This program is ideal for students interested in working in the growing fields around microbiology, immunology, industrial hygiene or public health. It also would allow a student to apply to medical school, veterinary school, physician assistant programs, or a whole variety of graduate schools.
The articulation agreement is effective for the fall 2021 semester.
The University of Georgia’s Griffin location allows students to obtain a UGA degree without relocating to the Athens area. Whether a student desires to stay closer to home and commute to Griffin or relocate to be near the south metro area, the UGA Griffin Campus affords those options to individuals desiring to earn a UGA degree.
Students looking to complete a bachelor’s degree on the Griffin Campus must have completed at least 60 transferable semester hours with a transfer GPA of at least 2.8 as calculated by UGA Undergraduate Admissions as well as any prerequisite courses specific to the degree program in which they wish to enroll.