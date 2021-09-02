An agreement between Georgia Highlands College and the University of Georgia will ensure that GHC students who complete their associate degree in biology will be admitted into UGA’s Bachelor of Science in Microbiology program.
Students must take specific courses in the biology pathway for entrance into the program, on the Griffin Campus.
“As most know, UGA has a very competitive admissions process, and this agreement gives students an alternative to admission into UGA,” said Jason Christian, interim dean for GHC’s School of science, technology, engineering and math.
The program is aimed at students interested in working in the growing fields around microbiology, immunology, industrial hygiene or public health. It also would allow a student to apply to medical school, veterinary school, physician assistant programs, or a whole variety of graduate schools.
The articulation agreement is effective for the fall 2021 semester.
The University of Georgia’s Griffin location allows students to obtain a UGA degree without relocating to the Athens area.
Students looking to complete a bachelor’s degree on the Griffin Campus must have earned at least 60 transferable semester hours, with a transfer GPA of at least 2.8 as calculated by UGA Undergraduate Admissions as well as any prerequisite courses specific to the degree program in which they wish to enroll.