Collaborative leadership is a phrase Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland uses to describe his vision for the future of the school system as well as the community.
Sitting down with the Rome News-Tribune this week, Holland reviewed his first 30 days at the post and spoke on topics such as school safety, teacher morale and how he intends to move the school system forward.
Leadership
Part of being a leader is assembling a team, and as a former basketball coach Holland said that was one of his highest priorities.
Since taking on the role, Holland has filled the position he left as the principal at Rome High School with Rome Middle School’s Principal Parke Wilkinson and, this week, filled the RMS position with a new face — Christian A. Barnes.
Wilkinson is a known player in the city school system not only at the middle school but also as the former principal of East Central Elementary as well as formerly holding other leadership roles in the school system. He’ll begin in the role as RHS principal on Monday.
Barnes is the assistant principal, AP coordinator and discipline coordinator at Allatoona High School in Acworth. He’s scheduled to start at RMS when the school system returns from fall break on Oct. 17.
Safety
One issue many school superintendents are reporting is a problem with behavior, and significant issues at Rome High School at the beginning of the school year brought this issue into focus.
As Holland came back to Rome and took on the role of superintendent, he said ensuring school safety was one of his primary goals.
“The first thing I think about is how do we as a district address, not just Rome City, but a pandemic of poor behavior that we’ve seen across the country,” Holland said. “I’m a firm believer that we as adults should learn as fast as kids change and that we should already have safety nets in place.”
The school system reported several large fights at the high school as well as two loaded guns confiscated at the beginning of the school year. This year the Rome Board of Education approved the purchase of several Evolv weapons detection systems for the middle and high schools. However, Holland said being present and aware in the school is as important as weapon detection systems.
“Evolv can’t tell you when a kid had a bad day at the house,” he said. “I’ve been working with principals and administrators to make sure we don’t depend on a (weapons detection) system to replace our eyes. It’s got its place.”
As for the Evolv system, he’s hoping it will be delivered in the next few weeks, but no firm timeline for delivery has been finalized.
“We do have an implementation plan in place when they come in. We will communicate the information to parents immediately,” he said.
The board has also approved six campus monitors, in order to beef up security. Those positions would make sure doors are shut and locked, check the parking lot, make sure students are in the right place and check in with the system’s Director of Safety and Security, Jason Self, regularly.
Another facet of the plan will likely be the addition of a security and notification app from CrisisGo. The Safe2SpeakUP app will allow student to anonymously report issues to safety teams, counselors, or other school staff.
“Job one when I came in here was safety,” Holland said. “Just to make sure we have a strategic plan in place not just Rome High School, but all of our schools.”
Morale
Since stepping in as superintendent, he’s met with principals, teachers and staff to get a feel of the needs of each school and the system overall.
“My thing is no one of us is as great as all of us,” he said. “If we, not me, work together then our kids will be successful.”
As part of that he’s met with the school system’s superintendent advisory committee, met with the teacher representatives from the school and got their feedback.
“We’re getting ready to start, which I think is real powerful, our Superintendent Advisory Council,” he said.
That council will be comprised of 7th through 12th graders who will speak directly with the superintendent about issues, good and bad, at the school.
“Those are your student leaders, a very diverse group of kids,” he said. “They think differently, but they can give you a lot of really good insight and a different perspective.”
Rome Middle School
One of the challenges the incoming superintendent is facing is the cost of constructing a new Rome Middle School.
At this point, the funding process for the project Holland inherited from his predecessor is still up in the air. In May, voters passed a continuation of the education local option sales tax to partially fund construction of the school across Veteran’s Memorial Highway from the current one.
It will take at least 15 years of education local option sales tax collections, if not more, in order to build the new Rome Middle School as currently proposed. Each ELOST vote only covers so much, approximately $50 million, in funding.
With supply chain issues, skyrocketing construction costs and inflation, the estimated cost of the large middle school building — one that could serve approximately 2,000 students and still have room for expansion — is approximately $130 million.
To get construction moving at a point in the near future, the school board would have to ask the City Commission to approve bonds for the project. Up to this point, discussions on that topic haven’t been conclusive.
Community connection
One of the goals Holland said he’s already got a leg up on is being in touch with the community. As the former RHS principal, he said he already knows the staff, the teachers and the community.
Since taking on the role, he’s met with city leaders, faith leaders and other school system leaders to work toward a community focused vision going forward.
Concerning schools specifically, he said he met with two others who were in his Leadership Rome class — Floyd County Schools Deputy Superintendent Jamey Alcorn and Darlington Head of School Brent Bell.
“We’re not in competition against each other, we’re in competition with each other,” Holland said. “We talk about resources, we talk about things we can do as leaders — collaborative leadership we call it — and we’ll continue to unify and move all of our school districts forward.”
By having monthly meetings, hosted by each of the school systems, he hopes to foster cooperation with one another.
“We’re sharing, we’re collaborating,” he said. “Even if it’s just a sample of a school calendar. We can make sure we’re all on the same page.”