The Montessori School of Rome's students raised awareness about child slavery and fundraised over $300 in two days.
Secondary teacher Shemi Kumar has been getting her students involved in social campaigns for six years. This year, Kumar and her class engaged in CNN's #MyFreedomDay movement on March 16.
"This year they have chosen the theme of … change to break the chains," Kumar said. This campaign revolves around ending modern day slavery, she added.
Sophie Strickland is an eighth grade student in Kumar's class.
"It's a global initiative where CNN engages students across the world to take an active role in educating, empowering themselves, gain footing in addressing the problem and communicating the problem," Strickland said.
Eighth grader Maddie Green said her class raised awareness by creating a cardboard cutout of a child and putting five chains around its neck. For every $100 that is raised by the campaign, they remove a chain. In two days, Kumar's class removed three chains after raising a total of $302.
"Since it's going so fast we're innovating ways to incorporate the child cutout. (We're using) hearts to represent the donors," Green said.
Another student, Melissa Gonzales, said that students informed their parents about the campaign and even did chores to fundraise donations.
Additionally, informing the community on global issues is important when people around the world are easily connected, student Addison Adams said.
Caleb Pearson, a seventh grader at Montessori, also stated that raising awareness is important because, "It shows initiative ... It lets us see the world in a different point of view."
Kumar said she believes no action is too small to make a difference in the world. She added that Montessori teaches students world events and encourages them to, "not just be bystanders, but be globally active. Being a global citizen means to be actively participating in global issues."