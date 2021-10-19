Model High School's Spencer Lawing has been named Georgia’s 2021 College and Career Academy Student of the Year.
Spencer, a Model High School senior, was recognized at the 14th Annual Business and Education Summit hosted by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Oct. 5 in LaGrange. He was awarded a $500 scholarship courtesy of the Georgia Energy and Industrial Construction Consortium and presented with a plaque for his outstanding accomplishments.
Spencer excels academically in all areas and surpasses expectations in his career and technical classes. He has participated in industry engagement through his Robotics and Engineering pathway at the Floyd County Schools College & Career Academy. In addition to taking academically advanced and challenging courses offered by his high school, he has taken several dual enrollment courses from CCA partner Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Shorter University.
Outside of the classroom, Spencer is an active member of the National Honor Society, the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce’s High School Leadership Rome program, math team, student council, and SkillsUSA. With these on-campus organizations, he has held multiple officer positions. He is currently the vice president of his senior class and the president of SkillsUSA. He is also a student-athlete who competes on the FCS swim team and Model High track team.
After graduation, he hopes to pursue Mechanical Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology and then return to Rome to work as an engineer for a local industry.