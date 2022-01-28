Model High School senior Kyndall Burnes has been named the Exchange Club of Rome's Youth of the Year 2022 after being nominated along with three other female students from Floyd County Schools and Darlington School.
The Youth of the Year Award recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership, according to organizer Wanda Whitten.
Applicants were chosen by the schools' counselors and filled out an extensive application going over their academic careers and extracurriculars then wrote an essay on a specific topic. This year, the nominees had to write an essay about how COVID-19 impacted their lives and the ways they've had to adapt.
Nominees Liliana Caldera of Coosa High School, Sarah Tunnell of Darlington School, Carson Shell of Pepperell High School and Burnes were all present at the lunch, along with their counselors and families.
"Our program today has really been about women," Whitten said.
Each of the students came up to podium at the Exchange Club meeting and spoke about how high school has prepared them for college and adulthood and what they plan to do after they graduate.
For Burnes, she has been accepted to both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, but she plans to attend Tech and study literature, media and communications to study "social justice, writing and more."
"Model High School has prepared me for my future in more ways than one," Burnes said. "I've learned the basic fundamentals of life, such as time management, self-discipline, resilience and more. During tons of stress and exhaustion, the faculty and staff has comforted me while also encouraging me to keep working towards my academic goals... I'm forever grateful for my school for setting me up for success."
Burnes was also nominated for the Book of Golden Deeds awards, which highlighted students who do extensive community service work.
Peyton Alford of Armuchee High School won the Book of Golden Deeds award for her service at West Rome Baptist Church, Armuchee High School service projects, packing backpack buddies for Rome Action Ministries, working as a counselor at Camp Crestwood for girls and storm clean-up in Louisiana.
While speaking to the Exchange Club, Alford said community service is important in shaping the person doing the service, but also for the community as a whole.
"The community really builds you up. I know for me, Armuchee is a very small knit community and it's been great to give back to the place that's really done so much for me," Alford said.
Alford plans to study nursing after she graduates from high school.
Pepperell High School student Samantha Ekey and Coosa High School student Madelyn Shell were also nominated for the award.