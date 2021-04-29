Model High senior Kendell Pewitt is one of just 323 graduating seniors statewide being recognized as a 2021 Georgia Scholar, state School Superintendent Richard Woods announced Thursday.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school, home and community life. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.
Woods said these students have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; performed excellently in all courses; successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and have assumed roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
“As a state, we can all draw inspiration from the resilience and determination of the class of 2021,” he said. “Like their counterparts in the class of 2020, they dealt with the sudden shutdown of in-person schooling in March of last year. Then they persevered through a school year that was, of necessity, unlike any we have ever seen before – and still, they found a way to excel. I am extremely proud of each 2021 Georgia Scholar and can’t wait to see what this outstanding group of students accomplishes.”