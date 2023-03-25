Carden Orr has been selected as a 2023 Vincent J. Dooley Awards & Scholarships finalist. Carden is a high honor student with a 4.0 GPA and was named an AP Scholar with Honor by College Board. She has taken both Dual Enrollment and AP courses, earned her medical assistant certification, and is currently completing her phlebotomy certification. During her time at Model, she has been a part of the varsity competition cheerleading team, Floyd County swim and dive team, track and field team, and a member of the National Honor Society.
Each year, every high school in Georgia is invited to select one male and one female senior athlete to receive the Vincent J. Dooley Award. The award recipients are chosen for their distinguished individual character, outstanding teamwork, and citizenship. The recipients of the Dooley Awards in every high school are eligible to become candidates for the Vincent J. Dooley Scholarship — a four year, $1,000 per year college scholarship for one male and one female athlete, plus a one-time $500 donation to the selected charity of each of the two scholarship recipients.
Dooley scholarship applicants complete an online application and are reviewed by a selection committee, who choose 10 boys and 10 girls as finalists. The Dooley Scholarship is then presented to one male and one female athlete.
The purpose of the awards and scholarships is to call attention to the high esteem in which the values of hard work, sportsmanship, and community service are held so that they may become a stronger part of the ethos of participation in Georgia high school sports.