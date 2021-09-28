The inaugural 5k faMily Trail Run/Walk will be held Saturday at Model High School. It benefits the Model-Johnson Foundation, which awards scholarships to the schools' students and teachers each year.
All runners will receive a T-shirt. Medals will be awarded to the top finishers for age groups as well as the top overall male and female finishers.
The race starts and ends at Woodard Tuggle Stadium on the campus at 3252 Calhoun Road. Runner will head down Barron Road to the trail behind the Model Middle School football field. The looped course is about ½ wooded trail and ½ paved road.
Race day registration is $35 and is scheduled for 7:45-8:45 a.m. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the awards presentation is at 10:15 a.m.