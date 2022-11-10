Model Elementary School was named as one of Georgia's highest performing Title I schools.
The Georgia Department of Education released its 2021-2022 list of Title I Distinguished Schools this week and Model Elementary is included in the 71 schools that earned that recognition this year.
That designation recognizes the Title I schools that are ranked on a number of factors, but include that they're in the top 5% based on a combined English Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate score from the 2021 College and Career Ready Performance Index Content Mastery data.
That means each of the schools on the list can apply for the FY22 National ESEA Distinguished School Award, which publicly recognizes two schools from each state for their outstanding achievements in education each year. The national award also comes with $20,000 from GaDOE’s Title I, Part A funds.
“As learning losses were being felt across the nation over the past several years as a result of COVID-19; the administration at Model Elementary worked closely with teachers in grades kindergarten through fifth to identify and support all students across the learning spectrum," Aimee Hays, principal of Model Elementary School, said.
Students, teachers, staff and administrators partnered as one cohesive unit to make sure the needs of each and learning goals were met, she said.
"High expectations for teaching and learning are catalysts for excellence in our classrooms,” she said.
“MES is an incredible school and this recognition is indicative of the hard work and dedication of their staff and students," John Parker, assistant superintendent of Floyd County Schools said. "They continue to defy the odds and achieve at the highest levels.”