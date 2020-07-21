Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s board of directors has elected a new chair and vice chair for the 2020-21 academic year.
Michele Taylor of Calhoun was selected as chair out of the 13-person board and Cassandra Wheeler of Rome was selected to serve as vice chair. GNTC’s board of directors is comprised of representatives from its nine-county service area.
Taylor has been the superintendent for Calhoun City Schools for the past 14 years. She was selected as Georgia Superintendent of the Year in 2014 and was a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year.
Since 2017, Wheeler has served as the northwest regional director for Georgia Power Co. Previously, she was the plant manager for Plant Hammond in Rome and Plant Gadsden in Alabama.
“We are privileged to have Michele Taylor and Cassandra Wheeler lead our board in advising the college of local business and industry needs throughout the communities of Northwest Georgia,” said GNTC President Heidi Popham. “Their expertise, knowledge and understanding of the college’s mission will be invaluable.”
Other board members are:
- Rhonda Beasley, Walker County, Roper Corp. manager of human eesources;
- Bob Berry, Floyd County, Brinson Askew Berry;
- Robert Bradham, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce president and CEO;
- James Cantrell, Dade County Board of Education, retired;
- Jay Henry, Catoosa County, Shaw Industries director of operations support;
- Al Hodge, Floyd County, Hodge Consulting founder and CEO;
- Paul Meredith, Chattooga County, Mohawk director of manufacturing;
- Terry Nesbitt, Gordon County, U. S. Army retired major general;
- Bob Owens, Floyd County, OTR Wheel Engineering chief financial officer;
- Kenna Stock, Floyd County, Harbin Clinic CEO;
- John Thomas, Dalton Utilities chief energy services officer.