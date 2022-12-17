MHS Student named 2022 QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship Recipient

Model High School Senior Emma Couch has been selected as a 2022 QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship recipient and has received a full, four-year scholarship to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
QuestBridge’s National College Match is a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to top colleges. Out of over 17,900 applicants, QuestBridge selected 5,613 finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship. This year, QuestBridge’s 48 college partners matched with 1,755 finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients.
“I never thought that an Ivy League school was possible for me, but this experience, although difficult, has made me believe in myself ten times more than before. I’m so lucky to have been chosen for this, and I’m ready to create my future at Brown,” Couch said. She credits Ian Crawley, Robina Gallagher, and Rachel Jones for being instrumental in her QuestBridge application process.
Match Scholarship recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with full four-year scholarships that are provided by the colleges and universities, ensuring for these students and their families that an education at a top college can be affordable. QuestBridge’s college partners include top liberal arts colleges such as Amherst, Pomona, and Carleton and exceptional research universities such as Duke, Princeton, Stanford, UChicago, and Yale. The Match Scholarship is offered as part of a financial aid package provided by the college that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.
This year’s Match Scholarship recipients come from 49 states and the District of Columbia, as well as the territories of Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Puerto Rico.
These high school seniors have an average unweighted GPA of 3.94, and 94% are in the top 10% of their graduating class. Financially, 94% come from a household with an annual income under $65,000, and 88% qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. The majority of these new QuestBridge Scholars are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the United States.