Jay Barksdale and real estate partner Andy Cash bought the McHenry School property for $435,000 at a crowded auction early Thursday.
The 8.8 acre property was sold to the highest bidder during the auction managed by J.L. Todd Auction Co. The school closed in 2019 and has been housing Pepperell Middle School students while the new middle school was under construction.
McHenry is off of Cave Spring Road, just south of Darlington Drive.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said the money from the sale will go into the school system's general fund.
In other cases where they've sold property, the school board has put the money towards that district, but McHenry served as a feeder school for both the Pepperell and Coosa districts.
Barksdale has worked on previous real estate projects in the area, including the Riverbend townhomes on Third Street in the Between the Rivers historic district.
"This is a low-income area and we think it needs to be changed over and revitalized," Barksdale said.
His current plan is to convert the building into one and two-bedroom rental apartments at affordable rates.
Barksdale and Cash said they plan to start on the project in the next few months. The first phase will involve bringing in architects to look at the facility and determine what can be done. They don't expect any visible progress for another 12 to 18 months.
One of Barksdale's current plans for the property is to take out the former library portion of the building and make the space into a courtyard.
He also said they're thinking about building townhomes on the lower-field part of the property, for lease and sale.
"You never know, though. With developing, it can change 30 or 40 times," Barksdale said.
Upcoming school closures
Cave Spring Elementary School and Glenwood Primary School are also scheduled to close in the coming year and will be up for sale.
Right now, Cave Spring Housing Authority is the only entity interested in the Cave Spring property. White said they're planning to meet with the housing authority at the end of August to hear what they would plan to do with the property.
The Glenwood property is considered altogether more valuable than McHenry and Cave Spring, mostly because of its location off of Old Dalton Road.
In December, the school board will vote on whether they'll put the property up for sale or auction it off.