The Rome City School Board has approved the hiring of Matthew Dunn to become the new Rome Transitional Academy/Phoenix Performance Learning Center Administrator.
“I cannot think of anyone better prepared and equipped to serve as Administrator of Rome Transitional Academy and Phoenix Performance Learning Center,” said Rome City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Eric L. Holland. “Mr. Dunn has shown impressive leadership skills during his twelve year tenure at PLC.”
Dunn holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Maryville College and a Master’s Degree from Lesley University. He has spent his entire professional career at Rome City Schools, beginning at Rome High School, where he taught from 2006-2009 before transferring to Phoenix Performing Learning Center from 2009-present.
Dunn founded the Rome Youth Wrestling Program in 2006 and served as Head Coach from 2006-2009, while he was concurrently serving as Rome High School Assistant Wrestling Coach. He later served a second stint as the RHS Assistant from 2012-2013.
"Matthew Dunn has a vision for the future of RTA/PLC, including having students create, sign, and adhere to a contract with expectations, goals, and a checklist to transition out,” Holland said. “His approach focuses on relationship building between students, faculty, and community mentors. Rather than strictly discipline, Mr. Dunn has also considered the rewards required to keep our students incentivized to achieve their goals. We are excited to see where he takes this program.”