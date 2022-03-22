Plans to install a new exit for the Model school district off Mango Road has been stalled after Floyd County Schools ran into legal issues with one of the contractors.
According to FCS Superintendent Glenn White, the unnamed contractor has had some issues with things stated in his contract. At this point, the project has been stalled and White and attorneys will be meeting with the contractor in the near future to settle the issue.
If things don’t work out and the contract is not fulfilled as agreed to, the school system will be contacting the bonding company, White said.
Floyd County Board of Education members approved the exit project to help ease the heavy traffic congestion on Calhoun and Barron roads during drop-off and pick-up times. Back in the fall, they awarded the contract to C&S Construction for about $500,000.
None of the buses would use the Mango Road exit, as it would be too narrow, but car riders and parents could use it when leaving the school.
So far, the pavement on Mango Road between Model High School, Model Middle School and Model Elementary School has been cut and they’ve taken out some of the tennis courts behind the high school.
Once the construction crews are able to put down the base and foundation, Floyd County engineering crews will be pouring the asphalt for the project.
According to White, the county is donating the asphalt for the project, saving the school system about $250,000.
If the school system is able to settle with the contractor soon, the project should be complete in June, well before the 2022-2023 school year begins.
However, if it isn’t resolved, White estimates it won’t be complete until August or September.
“Our goal was to have this in place by the start of school next year because, if you go out there in the mornings or afternoons, we have a massive traffic issue with a lot of congestion down Old Calhoun Road in front of Model Elementary and Model Middle, and then the same down Barron Road in front of Model High,” White said.