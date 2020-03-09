Ever since the Floyd County Board of Education approved alternate lunches, the system’s $32,000 lunch debt has dropped by $8,000, according to head of child nutrition Donna Carver.
Before offering alternate lunches for students who hadn’t been paying for their lunches, there were no real consequences, she said. The board, Carver continued, likely never thought it would get so out of hand.
Prior to January 2019, the school system was able to feed students for free thanks to a grant. But when free and reduced lunch numbers came up short, the system no longer qualified for that grant and they went back to a paid lunch system.
“When we came off that program, the board said, ‘let’s not do alternative meals. We don’t think there will be that many charges,’” she recalled.
However, the debt increased by thousands of dollars each year.
Now, when a middle or high school student has $50 in unpaid lunch charges, they will receive an alternate meal like a cheese sandwich or a vegetable plate.
Board members expressed significant concern for taking lunches away from elementary school students. They actively worked to avoid switching to the alternative lunch program by getting parents to fill out free and reduced lunch forms.
Superintendent Jeff Wilson has said repeatedly that he doesn’t think the number of free and reduced applications truly match those who need it. At a February board work session, members did say they hope to find ways to communicate some of the benefits of having free and reduced lunch.
However, all grade levels will have to skip out on extracurricular activities like field trips, prom, and other extra programs until their lunch debt is fully paid.
“Ideally, we would like to serve the same meal to every child at no charge,” Carver said. “Financially, that’s not something we are able to do.”