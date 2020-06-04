The following students have earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2020. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
William Ajanel of Rome (30165)
Ramsey Cook of Rome (30161)
Kenta Davis of Rome (30161)
Mario Dinatti of Rome (30161)
Meredith Hill of Rome (30165)
Hannah Jackson of Rome (30124)
Conor Kelley of Rome (30161)
James Nelson of Rome (30161)
Noah O'kelley of Adairsville (30145)
Giulia Verzino of Rome (30161)