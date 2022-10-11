Two Rome City Schools students and one from Floyd County Schools have been selected to serve on state school superintendent Richard Woods’ 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council.
Rome High School seniors Lyn McPherson and Cai Sabino, along with Model High School 10th grader Sara Grace Abernathy are among the 67 students from across the state who were selected to serve.
The students will meet with Woods throughout the year to provide feedback on the impact of state policies in the classroom, according to a news release from his office.
Members of the council will also discuss other education-related issues, serve as the superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools, and participate in service projects to benefit schools and students.
“It is extremely important to me to receive direct feedback from those impacted by the decisions I make,” Woods said. “Our purpose at the Georgia Department of Education is to open up opportunities for students. Building relationships with the Student Advisory Council members helps me ensure our policies are meeting their intended purpose, and allows me to make decisions that will benefit children throughout the state.”
Each year, any student in grades 10-12 attending a Georgia public school may fill out an application to be considered for the Student Advisory Council. The application includes short essay prompts that allow students to share their ideas for public education.
The council includes students from every Regional Educational Service Agency region in Georgia; students from rural, suburban, and urban schools are represented. Because the Georgia Department of Education works to ensure the council is representative of students in all regions of the state and selects members based on the strength of their essay answers, in some cases, multiple students from a district or school may be selected.