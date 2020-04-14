Both local school systems have released new guidelines for online learning and have moved to a Monday through Thursday schedule, leaving Friday as a review day.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson said he felt it necessary to leave Friday as a lenient day for students to get a break.
“We care about the kids’ socio-emotional status as much as we care about their academics,” he said. “If a kid has a bad day, it gives them a little time to catch up.”
Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars agreed, saying that a Friday review day gives teachers more time to plan.
“It was just a chance to remediate and help those who may be struggling and give the teachers a chance to check on their students,” Byars said. “It also gives a chance for teachers to collaborate amongst themselves.”
Other school systems, including Cobb County, have done something similar.
Both said it also gives students an opportunity to do some different activities on Fridays instead of focusing on academics.
Parents say the unprecedented crisis presents different challenges for different students.
Amy Durham Mendes, whose children attend Rome High School, said her kids have been struggling with online learning and a "free day" is ideal.
“Knowing that no new content is going up on Friday, and they have a few days to get caught up relieves a lot of stress,” she said. “My high schoolers are really struggling with digital learning. Both are bright -- taking honors and AP classes. Trying to learn in an environment full of distractions, without the structure of a set place or schedule, and without the presence of a teacher is really difficult.”
Officials with the city and county school systems have said that none of the grades posted during this period will be able to negatively impact student grades. Assignments can only help improve their grades.
Leslie Dixon, director of school improvement for the Rome school system, has stated that she felt it important not to penalize students as the state takes measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19. All students don't have the same access to the internet or, in some cases, a safe or steady home in which to study.
“Because of these unknowns, we want to offer our students a little grace when it comes to grades,” she said.