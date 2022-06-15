In the wake of several mass shootings around the country, local school systems are buckling down on security before students return in August.
At the Floyd County Board of Education meeting this week, Superintendent Glenn White said he's in discussion with Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace about adding another student resource officer in the school system to increase security at their facilities.
"We'll be at a total of eight this coming school year. They are working hard with us, very closely, on providing security and we look forward to having that in place this coming school year," White said.
While there won't be an SRO at every school, he said they will all be in close proximity to each other, depending on the school district. For example, an SRO would be stationed in the area of Pepperell High School and Pepperell Primary School, which are within walking distance of each other.
Chief Safety and Security Officer Rick Flanigen is also reviewing the school system's safety regulation guidelines to make they're enforced in the coming school year. Flanigen will be doing routine inspections at the schools to make sure they're following procedures.
White is also emphasizing using the secure entryway for every visitor that comes into the school, including parents. At this time, anyone who enters a school would have to go through a secure area and then be buzzed in by an administrator or front office staff.
"We don't want to take any chances in keeping our children safe," White said.
Over at Rome City Schools, Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams is reviewing the security measures they have in place and working on training for teachers and students when they return.
"We want to make sure that what we have in place is effective," Williams said. "We feel that we're already in a good place with our cameras and we continually upgrade that system through the years."
At this time, they can't add any more SROs at the schools due to the low staff at the Rome Police Department, she said. Currently, there are two school resource officers, stationed at Rome Middle School and Rome High School.
Since Security and Safety Director Jason Self came on board a few years back, he has been able to go through each school and identify safety risks. The school system then addressed these issues, such as installing more secure entryways.
"Physically, our campuses are in good shape. Our safety and security director also updates our safety plans every year in conjunction with local agencies, so he's in the process of working on those now," Williams said.
Williams will be meeting with Self before teachers return to school to review the new safety plans before they present it to staff for training.