Michelle Wright, mother of a Pepperell High School senior, has helped put together a Facebook group honoring the high school senior class of 2020.
Wright got the idea with her friend after seeing other local counties and people across the country put together "Adopt-A-Senior" Facebook groups. Parents and family members post a picture of the senior in their life and then other members can then "adopt" them and send flowers, cards and other congratulatory gifts for the student as they prepare to leave for college.
"Within the first three days, we had over 500 members," Wright said.
Now the group has over 1,500 members.
"We really did it for the seniors because they have missed out on so much at the end of the year," she said.
The seniors often give a wish list to their adopters, usually with items they want for their college dorm rooms. Some of the seniors have received mini fridges, mattress toppers and school supplies.
Wright's own son Dylan Casey is a senior at Pepperell High School and plans to study electrical engineering, starting his first two years at Georgia Highlands College then transferring to Kennesaw State University.
Any senior in the Floyd County area is welcome to become a part of the group. Wright said they have seniors from both Rome City and Floyd County schools.
To join the group, post a picture of the senior in your life and include their name and what school they go to. If you post a senior to the page, you must adopt at least one other senior as well. Wright suggests picking a student you may not know and wouldn't normally be celebrating.
The group will be up through the end of May as graduation season begins to wrap up. Wright hopes the group will start up again around graduation time next year.
For those interested in joining, go to Adopt-A-Senior 2020 Floyd County on Facebook and request to join. The group is private so that no one can see the pictures or information posted.