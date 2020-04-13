The four colleges in Floyd County received over $10 million from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, the CARES Act.
At least half of it, according to the U.S. Department of Education, should go directly to students in emergency aid.
“Colleges and universities are required to utilize the $6.28 billion made available ... to provide cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said a statement from the Department of Education, “including things like course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care, and childcare.”
Schools have a lot of discretion on how they can use the first half of the funds and they are are expected to prioritize students who are most in need -- specifically those who qualify for Pell grants -- when distributing funds.
Berry College President Steve Briggs said that when school was interrupted, Berry refunded almost $3 million to students for unused room and board and meal expenses.
“We believed it was right to reimburse students for 50% of the room and board fees from spring 2020 -- the unused portion -- that were paid using student funds,” Briggs said. “Overall, this cost will exceed $3,000,000. In addition, the college has had to bolster its investments in technology to support its remote teaching efforts this spring.”
Briggs said despite the loss, the college has not furloughed or laid off any workers during this time. However, Berry College did suspend student work programs, since most positions can not be done remotely.
“Funds for emergency student relief will go directly to students and will be separate from the college’s reimbursement of unused room and board,” Briggs said. “We are still waiting for more information from the Department of Education regarding the timing and use of the other half of these funds, but it seems likely that we will use those funds to help offset expenses associated with maintaining our staffing levels during this period.”
Georgia Northwestern Technical College President Heidi Popham said the school and the students have both sustained "a bit of financial strain" due to the coronavirus.
“As with many of our community members, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in expenses that were not previously budgeted. Our students are no exception,” she said.
Many of those expenses have come from enhancing technology for online classes.
She also said that students who participate in the federal work study program are still continuing to be paid. GNTC received about $3.18 million in aid. Of that, $1.6 million should go directly to students.
Georgia Highlands College received $4 million across its campuses, and Shorter University received $1.2 million in aid.
The second half of the money will be spent on helping colleges recover financially, especially for technology costs.