The agenda for the Rome Board of Education's monthly meeting on Tuesday is a light one as voters will determine that day who will fill one of the seats on the board.
Members appointed Toni Blanchard to temporarily replace John Uldrick, who announced his resignation in February. Four people including Blanchard have tossed their hats in the ring to serve on the board for the remainder of Uldrick's term. Jenny Carpenter, Ron Roach and Douglas Whatley also are running for the seat.
Among the items on the school board's agenda is a safety update. Superintendent Eric Holland on Monday said the school system has received its first shipment of Evolv weapon detection systems to be placed at Rome High School and Rome Middle School.
"We have two single units delivered," said RCS Superintendent Eric Holland. "The initial install and training on those units will begin Wednesday. We plan on those installs to take place at Rome High."
They're still waiting on the shipping and confirmation of the other two units.
"The initial operation of these units will depend on the timing of the training," he said. "We are hoping for the training to be five days or less."
The school board instituted additional safety measures -- including changes to school policy regarding police investigations and bag checks for students -- after loaded guns were found at RHS.
Also, as part of Tuesday's meeting the board will recognize the school system's teacher and student of the month as well as view a presentation from Main Elementary School and Hispanic Heritage Month.
The board will meet at the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy, 990 Veterans Memorial Highway. The caucus will be held at 4 p.m. in Room A211 and the regular meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201.