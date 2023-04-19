The need, hands down, is for parents to be involved in teaching their children to read and be active in their child's success, Rome's mayor said during the Rome City Schools literacy task force's first meeting Wednesday.
"The children who are walking in our hallways right now are our future superintendents, our future teachers... Who knows, we may have our future president at Rome City Schools right now," Mayor Sundai Stevenson said. "We have to instill in our children a love of reading. Let them see us with a book in our hand."
She said literacy is the key to everything, and that it absolutely touches everything in our lives.
However, the most recent data shows that the school system's literacy gains, even over the past two decades, have remained flat.
"We're going to work on not being flatlined, because we all know what that means," Assistant Superintendent Barbara Patrick-Lashley said. "Our vision is that all of our students graduate ready for work and ready for college."
Being literate and able to think critically is a building block skill, she said, and an important part of the overall plan.
"The work that we're doing in literacy is going to impact the work that we're doing in math and other areas," Patrick-Lashley said. "Math is the new literacy. Literacy is the new equity."
Community task force
Moving nearly two-thirds of RCS students toward literary proficiency, while also making sure more advanced students don't fall behind, is the task.
To that note, Superintendent Eric Holland formed a community literary task force, comprised of teachers as well as community and business stakeholders.
The task force is putting together a plan for the 2023-24 school year. The expectation is that the group of community and school stakeholders will meet at least three more times over the next few months.
The eventual goal is to assemble a comprehensive literacy improvement plan for the school system.
"Literacy is a lot of work; it's a lot of heartaches; it's a lot of pain," Holland said. "We must make intentional progress and every child -- every child -- must be able to make progress and be able to read."
Currently, approximately 29% of RCS students scored as proficient or above in the literacy category. Another third of students scored below grade level and another third scored in the beginning reader category.
The school system enlisted the services of Jason Stricker, co-founder of Insight Education Group, to facilitate and lead the discussion of how the school system moves forward now.
"(Literacy) is every teacher's job, it's every leader's job," Stricker said. He said literacy is the key to every pathway and all opportunities.
Teaching the importance of literacy
Teaching literacy is a two-fold issue. It isn't just how to teach the students, it's how to get parents to realize the importance of literacy.
"Literacy helps us get a job, find housing, be upwardly mobile, and it helps us vote in an informed way," Stricker said. The effects of illiteracy are multigenerational and the level of poverty we see are highly connected to illiteracy.
"The average illiterate person makes approximately $300 a month," he said. "Could you survive on $300 a month? If you're not literate as a parents, you're passing that economic issue on to the kids."
Seeing the effect of illiteracy in this community, Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Executive Director Sandra Hudson said she remembers speaking with a parent who was frustrated because she couldn't attend a Thanksgiving luncheon with her child at school, because she didn't RSVP -- she didn't know what an RSVP was.
"We work with the parents... but some of these kids, even as 3 years old, are being taken out of school for calling the teacher the 'B' word," she said. "You have to start very early, you have to work with these children but you also have to work with these parents."
'We have to pivot'
The question is what that change will be, and how it will be implemented. Equally important is that it's consistently implemented.
"There are a couple of things that we as adults have to do, consistently -- and consistency is the word," said Patrick-Lashley, who also heads literacy programs in the school system.
Another factor the school system seeks to emphasize is to not only reach students who need help, but to continue challenging students who are already succeeding.
"Our students who come to school and do their work also have the right to be grown, and we're not growing them," Patrick-Lashley said.
Painting a broad picture concerning literacy gains in the school system over the past 20 years, she said that unfortunately not much has changed, so it's time for a change.
"When your team is losing or what you're doing isn't working, you've got to make a change," she said. "When we're not getting the desired results, we have to pivot."