Darlington High School senior Angel Laramie, a resident student from Cumming, has met all requirements to advance to finalist standing in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. All finalists will be considered for National Merit Scholarship awards to be offered this spring.
Laramie has taken three Honors and 12 AP courses at Darlington and is currently involved in the Senior Ventures program. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, math team, and the staff of the Jabberwokk yearbook and Inkslinger literary magazine. Laramie has received E.L. Wright Awards in English 2 Honors and Anatomy and Physiology and has received the Rensselaer Medal and Wellesley College Book Award. She is the daughter of Jenn and Chris Stevenson of Cumming, Ga.
More than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the title of Merit Scholar. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced beginning in April. These scholarships will join more than 353,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.