Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.