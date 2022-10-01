Jessica Murphy, a fourth grade teacher at Model Elementary School, has been named the Floyd County Schools Teacher of the Year for 2023.
Murphy began her teaching career with Floyd County Schools in 2010.
Since then, she has taught at the pre-kindergarten and fourth-grade levels, and is currently teaching fourth-grade reading, writing and social studies at Model.
This is her sixth year teaching fourth-grade students.
According to an FCS news release:
“Along with her team, Jessica works diligently to create engaging and dynamic lessons. Always seeking to include diverse interests, she even transformed her classroom to include a fashion show runway and the inside of a circus tent. Her thematic lessons capture her students’ interests and are thoroughly enjoyed by the Model Elementary staff. Jessica’s positive energy and creativity is noticed by anyone who meets her. She is the chairperson for the staff Sunshine Committee and works collaboratively with her colleagues and administrators to build and maintain a fun and happy work environment and a school culture of success.”
In addition to attending the 2022-2023 Floyd County Schools Leadership Academy, Murphy will now participate in the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year Program through the Georgia Department of Education.
Each school named their individual Teacher of the Year earlier this school year.
After the field was narrowed down by qualifications for state honors, eligible teachers were interviewed by a panel of community partners who then voted anonymously to select four semifinalists.
The semifinalists were observed and evaluated in their classrooms by another set of judges.
The finalists and winners were announced during the FCS Teacher of the Year banquet.
Elementary School Teachers of the Year were Pam Tappan (Alto Park Elementary), Martha Broome, (Armuchee Primary), Melissa McLaughlin (Armuchee Elementary), Amanda Blake (Cave Spring Elementary), Ansle Nancoo (Garden Lakes Elementary), Shelley Robbins (Johnson Elementary), Jessica Murphy (Model Elementary), April McClung (Pepperell Primary), and Lisa Wiggins (Pepperell Elementary).
Middle School Teachers of the Year were Katie Hulsey (Armuchee Middle), Wendy Hall (Coosa Middle), Lee Jones (Model Middle), and Brett Lane (Pepperell Middle).
High School Teachers of the Year were Seth Bates (Armuchee High), Niki Henderson (FCS College & Career Academy), Christina Schultz (Coosa High), Kendall Roberts (Model High), and Laura McLendon (Pepperell High).