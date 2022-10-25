The board of education voted to approve the hiring of Jessi Presley as the director of special education for Rome City Schools.
Presley holds a B.S. in early childhood education with a minor in psychology and a master’s degree in early childhood education, both from Berry College. She added her Ed. S. in curriculum and instruction from Berry College in 2013. She also holds a certification in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University that she completed in 2015.
Before coming to RCS, Presley taught at Beulah Elementary School in Douglasville, where she taught fifth grade for students in self-contained classrooms.
In 2007, Presley joined the staff at West Central Elementary School where she taught fourth and fifth grade students. She was named West Central's teacher of the year for the 2011-2012 school year.
In October of 2011, Presley served at Main Elementary School as an academic coach for mathematics. While there, she supported teachers in K-6 classrooms by implementing lessons and best practices for student achievement. She was elected teacher of the year for Main Elementary in 2015.
In 2019, Presley began serving as a special education teacher at Elm Street Elementary School, where she co-led the department and collaborated with administrators to maximize FTE funding. While at Elm Street, she was elected as teacher of the year for the district in 2022.
Presley currently serves as the special education instructional and data specialist, supporting special education programs across the district.